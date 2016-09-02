Four talking points ahead of the weekend’s football

YORKSHIRE’S Premier League and Championship brigade may be putting their feet up after a strenuous opening month of the campaign, but for others, it is a case of pressing on regardless this weekend.

It is journey south for Bradford City and Sheffield United, while Doncaster Rovers are also on their travels, with the trio having business in their in-tray as they aim to start September and the season of mists and mellow fruitness in the right fashion.

York manager Jackie McNamara.

Here are four observations ahead of the weekend.

1: Revenge not in the mindset of Sheffield United, just points.

It’s just 13 months ago that Sheffield United, under the new command of Nigel Adkins, were comprehensively dismantled 4-0 at the Priestfield Stadium on an opening day to forget at the start of 2015-16.

Some might even venture it was a result that the Blades never truly recovered from, truth be told.

Now, Adkins’s successor, Chris Wilder, heads to Gillingham - hoping that his United side avoid anything like a replication, although the Blades are very much changed in terms of personnel from that fateful day.

It will be tough. After edging out Oxford United and showing character last weekend, a trip to the sixth-placed Gills, flying high and looking the part if the early part of the season is anything to go by, represents a stiffer barometer of their progress.

2: A return to where it ended last season for Bradford City.

After a consistent and solid 2015-16, the Bantams’ promotion hopes ultimately floundered against Millwall, who were full value for their League One play-off semi-final progression, with the final act of Phil Parkinson’s reign played out at the New Den.

Commendably, both City and Millwall, also comprehensively beaten in the play-off showpiece at Wembley against Barnsley, have dusted themselves down impressively at the start of the current season, with both ensconced in the top five, having already reached double figures.

Today, in an forbidding cauldron, is a useful test in the evolution of Stuart McCall’s City, who have not been lacking in the character, spirit and organisation stakes so far this season. They will need to draw upon all those qualities in South-East London.

3: Can Doncaster Rovers claim a spot of karma at Crewe.

Memories of how Rovers hit the buffers at Gresty Road at the end of last season are still fresh in the memory for away supporters, who shouted in unison: ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ after seeing their side capitulate in the second half en route to a 3-1 loss at Crewe, which all but sealed their relegation fate.

It was a desperate day which Darren Ferguson commendably refused to gloss over and while a much-changed Rovers side will take the field in South Cheshire, several players who stepped out on that fateful day will also be in action again.

For the likes of James Coppinger, Andy Butler and especially Cedric Evina, who made a game-turning mistake on that afternoon, there is particular cause for redemption as Rovers seek to continue their promising recent upturn.

4: Three points and not controversy is all Guiseley are interested in.

Tomorrow’s National League game is given extra piquancy by Guiseley’s hugely controversial leveller against Braintree in a 1-1 draw at home last season when they were accused of unsporting behaviour when Ollie Norburn’s shot was allowed to stand after the visitors had kicked the ball out of play for an injured player.

A huge amount of brouhaha reigned afterwards when Braintree - who were leading - were not allowed a walk-in goal to cancel that effort out, but Lions interim-boss Adam Lockwood believes those events are all water under the bridge.

His sole motivation is on ending Guiseley’s torrid - some would say desperate - start to the season - which has seen them lose seven matches on the trot and prop up the table without a point to their name.

Their luck has surely got to change and turn somewhere...