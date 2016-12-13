Fulham v Rotherham United: Paul Warne will not accept tiredness as excuse

As a player, Rotherham United’s caretaker manager Paul Warne was the first to acknowledge his limitations.

But what the self-confessed fitness freak lacked in natural ability, he more than compensated for in terms of drive, heart and industry – and his Millers players certainly did him proud in that respect on Saturday.

The physical and emotional energy expended during the intoxicating 1-0 win over QPR – the club’s first win in 16 long matches – was considerable.

But the adrenalin rush of a first three-point haul since August 20 will preclude any notions of tiredness ahead of a long midweek trip to the south in December, according to Warne.

He said: “I am aware that a lot of them will have fatigue from Saturday, but then the Fulham lads will as well from their 4-4 draw at Wolves. But if you give everything you have on a Saturday, you are going to be tired on a Saturday night. But, boo hoo, I am tired all the time. I spent 20 years being stiff.

“I will put a team out, regardless of fatigue, of who I think will perform.”

Talismanic midfielder Lee Frecklington’s indefatigable display personified the hosts.

Afterwards, Frecklington spoke of being willing to run through metaphorical brick walls for Warne, no doubt mindful that the Millers players must continue to run through the pain barrier between now and May if they are to have any chance of salvaging their season.

Warne said: “Frecks will run until he literally cannot run anymore. That is the kind of bloke he is.”

Last six games: Fulham WWDLWD; Rotherham DLLLLW.

Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire).

Last time: Fulham 4 Rotherham 1, December 29, 2015; Championship.