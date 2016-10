SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY denied Huddersfield a return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Fernando Forestieri’s second-half penalty was enough to separate the sides in a thunderous Yorkshire derby played out in front of a crowd of 22,368 - Huddersfield’s biggest league attendance on this ground.

COMING AT YOU: Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer, breaks with the ball in front of Sheffield Wednesday's Tom Lees. Date: Picture James Hardisty

Wednesday’s second away win of the season boosts their own promotion aspirations, with the Terriers failing to win at home for the first time this season.

THAT'LL DO NICELY: Sheffield Wednesday's manager Carlos Carvalhal celebrates his side's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. Picture: James Hardisty

GOING NOWHERE: Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg is tackled by Sheffield Wednesday's David Jones. Picture: James Hardisty

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga crosses under pressure from Sheffield Wednesday's Tom Lees. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer (centre) battles for the ball with Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri (right). Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

HAVING A BREATHER: Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer on a frustrating afternoon for the hosts. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

INCOMING: Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer gets in a shot. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

DIFFERENT APPROACHES: Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal with rival David Wagner further down to his right. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

HEADS UP: Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga heads at goal whilst challenged by Sheffield Wednesday's Daniel Pudil. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA