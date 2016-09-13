Brighton 1 Huddersfield Town 0 - David Wagner backs goalkeeper Danny Ward despite costly mistake

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN boss David Wagner has backed his goalkeeper to shrug off the error which ended the leaders’ unbeaten start to the Championship season.

Wales international Danny Ward let a soft Anthony Knockaert effort through his hands to gift Brighton a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

A highly entertaining tussle looked to be heading for a stalemate until Knockaert struck in the 80th minute.

Wagner had no complaints about the result - and no grumbles about his goalkeeper, who made a fine save from the clean-through Jamie Murphy early on.

“I spoke to Danny and I told him there were no complaints from my side,” said Wagner. “Mistakes are part of this game.

“Unfortunately, if a goalkeeper makes a mistake, it’s a goal. But he is strong enough and he knows that everyone backs him and that he will be fresh on Saturday and will help us get a better result than we had today.”

Wagner saw his side’s lead cut to one point as they struggled to create clear-cut chances. But he felt they took credit from their showing.

“They had more clear goal chances than we had,” he added. “I don’t know exactly but the ball possession was even, maybe we were even a bit ahead. Both teams tried to do something and played with energy.

“But I think Brighton had more clear goal chances. We are disappointed that we lost this game - a tight game. But, on the other side, I have a positive feeling as well because we can now say we are able to compete with the best teams in the division away from home.

“Brighton are one of the best teams in this division. Sometimes you get a result for you and sometimes you don’t. We accept the result. Now it is in the past.”

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton admitted his side got a bit lucky with the goal - but felt they deserved that fortunate break.

He saw Beram Kayal and Tomer Hemed go close in the first half before Lewis Dunk, who was outstanding at the back, headed just the wrong side of the upright in the second period.

But it was Murphy’s one-on-one and Knockaert’s winner which were the clearest chances.

Hughton said: “It was probably one of those games that gets the supporters a little frustrated.

“But, as a manager and a coach, you know you have to play that type of game. They are a good side. They give you a lot of possession, they drop back and they counter very quickly.

“If you don’t play within a shape, they can punish you. We had to be patient. We created the two best chances in the game, one in each half. The bit of luck we got in the game, I thought we deserved. I thought we were the better team.”

Brighton: Stockdale, Saltor, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Skalak (Sidwell 84), Stephens, Kayal, Murphy, Knockaert (Manu 90), Hemed (Murray 67). Subs Not Used: Maenpaa,Goldson,Norwood,Hunt.

Booked: Dunk.

Goals: Knockaert 80.

Huddersfield Town: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe (Hefele 83), Hogg, Mooy, Bunn (Wells 67), Payne (Palmer 83), van La Parra, Kachunga. Subs Not Used: Whitehead, Holmes-Dennis, Coleman, Cranie.

Booked: Schindler.

Att: 24,166

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire).