David Wagner praised Nahki Wells for his workrate as Huddersfield moved back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off positions with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

Wells scored his first goal since October to secure Town's first win in six matches.

Elias Kachunga gave Huddersfield an early lead before Tammy Abraham levelled just after the half-hour.

Wells cashed in on a mistake by City goalkeeper Frank Fielding to clinch Huddersfield's second win in nine matches.

Head coach Wagner was delighted with the victory and hailed Wells' performance.

Huddersfield Town's support were sent into a frenzy

He said: "I am very happy for Nahki. The goal came from a mistake by the goalkeeper but Nahki chased down the keeper and deserved that.

"Nahki works very hard and he had a role in the first goal when he made a run to open up the space for Elias."

Wagner hailed Town's overall performance was "fantastic" and added: "The players performed very well against a very hard opponent and we are very happy and proud.

"This was a massively huge win for us. 20 games have gone and we have 10 wins, which is fantastic. But we can only celebrate for a few minutes before we focus on the next game."

