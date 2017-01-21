David Wagner described Huddersfield's performance in their 2-0 Sky Bet Championship victory over Ipswich as "world-class".

Questions were raised over the club's promotion hopes after last week's 2-0 defeat at play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

But goals in either half from Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler got Huddersfield back on track, and head coach Wagner was thrilled with the display.

He said: "It was a huge result for us and, in my opinion, a world-class performance from my players.

"We showed exactly what we stand for. We were aggressive, created opportunities and scored two wonderful goals.

"It is one thing to speak about bouncing back and showing a reaction, but we have done it in a very good way. The players should be very proud."

Brown scored a great individual effort in the 41st minute when the collected the ball from Chris Lowe, ran at the Ipswich defence and curled a finish beyond Dean Gerken.

Schindler added the second in the 57th minute when he fired left-footed into the top corner after Gerken parried Philip Billing's strike.

It was a man-of-the-match performance from Brown, signed on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

Wagner said: "We played Izzy in the number 10 position and we knew when he came here he could play in several different positions. He is a very talented young player and he did very, very well."

Wagner was also pleased to see a defender on the scoresheet and praised Schindler's strike.

It was the German centre-back's second goal for the club, with both having come in victories over Ipswich.

"It was a high-quality finish and not a centre-half's finish but a centre forward's," Wagner said.

"It was a difficult one but it was the perfect strike with his left foot. If you are to be very successful, you need defensive players to score goals too."