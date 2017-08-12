Every dog has its day... Huddersfield finally get to join the Premier League big-boys

This wonderful cartoon from our Yorkshire Post artist Graeme Bandeira says it all... Huddersfield are in amongst the big boys.

Manager David Wagner and chairman Dean Hoyle have worked minor miracles to get the Terriers into the top tier of English football, and today at Crystal Palace, the dreams of a whole city will become reality.

Competing in the Premier League will be just reward for last season’s promotion heroics – something Wagner famously compared last May to Leicester City’s 5,000-1 title triumph a year earlier.

Of course, the task now is to stay up for more than one season.

Asked if Premier League survival would be on a par with those successes of promotion and of Leicester winning the title, Wagner replied: “For us as a football club to stay up will be absolutely comparable success – even if we will not have a trophy and a parade at the end.

“We know the task, but we are ambitious enough to say we have a chance. You always ask for a chance in your life and we have a chance. Everything is possible.”

Graeme's fabulous cartoon shows a cool-looking Wagner (complete with Terrier) lining up alongside such greats as Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte and was published as a three-quarter page colour image inside Saturday's bumper Yorkshire Post edition.

