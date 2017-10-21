Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: How the mighty Terriers rated

Huddersfield Town pulled off one of the greatest wins in their recent history. Here, Richard Sutcliffe gives his match ratings.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 8

Rightly criticised for his horrible mistake at Swansea a week ago but his quick clearance to release Depoitre for the second goal was stunning. Important save to deny Herrera 15 minutes from time.

Smith 8

Booked after squaring up to Martial early on but contained the French forward very well in the first half when he drifted out wide. Rashford came on after the break but Smith was again equal to the England man when their paths crossed.

Jorgensen 8

Much more like the defender who so impressed in the early weeks of the season. Along with Schindler, he nullified Lukaku only to then let Rashford get away from him for United’s first goal. Recovered, though, to pull off vital late block from Smalling.

Schindler 8

Late challenge on Lingard brought a deserved early yellow card but he recovered well to put in a towering display at the back. Continues to blossom in the Premier League.

Lowe 8

Back in the side after Malone had failed to impress in his place at Swansea and fully justified David Wagner’s faith. Tireless display and a return to how he performed last season.

Hogg 9

Stopped so many United’s attacks at source with not only great anticipation but non-stop running. Always offered an ‘out’ pass when a team-mate was in trouble with the ball.

Williams 8

Another who worked so, so hard as part of the defensive midfield duo that is such an integral part of how David Wagner sets up the Terriers. Booked.

Kachunga 7

Forced out of the action by injury before half-time but still made a decent contribution. Herrera wanted a penalty after a coming together in the box with Kachunga but the referee rightly waved play on.

Mooy 9

Pushed forward to the number ‘10’ role from his usual place in front of the back four and netted Town’s first goal since September 16 with a deft finish after initially dispossessing Mata. Booked.

Ince 8

Restored to the left flank and played a key role in Town’s opener, his shot being beaten away by De Gea for Mooy to pounce on the rebound. Suits a wide role much more than through the middle as the ‘10’. Substituted in stoppage time.

Depoitre 8

Failed completely to collect with wonderful set-piece delivery from Mooy when unmarked seven yards out but more than made up for this by coolly rounding De Gea for the second goal. Also played his part in defence, the tackle to dispossess Matic on the edge of the Town area just before the break typical of his hard-working efforts. Substituted.

Substitutes

Van la Parra (for Kachunga 39) 7

Brought a booking for Young with his blistering pace after a smart turn and then panicked De Gea into a mis-kick that the United goalkeeper got away with. Almost, though, got his side in trouble when trying to unwisely dribble out of defence.

Mounie (for Depoitre 69) 6

Welcome return to action after five games out injured for the club’s £11.5m record signing but heb really should have released Ince late on when it was two-on-one. Berated several times by coaching staff for not getting back quicker if an attack broke down..

Malone (for Ince 90) -

Brought on to wind the clock down.