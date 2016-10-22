Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner upset at dismissal for ‘over-celebrating’ late Kachunga winner

David Wagner was left with a bitter taste after being sent to the stands for ‘over-celebrating’ Huddersfield Town’s last-gasp 1-0 victory over Derby.

Elias Kachunga scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner and Wagner sprinted off to celebrate with his players.

Referee Peter Bankes sent him to the stands for the last few seconds as Wagner’s emotions got the better of him.

After the game Wagner said: “It is an emotional game and I lost control of my emotions.

“But I didn’t shout at anyone, or hurt anybody, but it is a rule that I must not leave my technical area.

“I have seen the referee and he will put that in his report.”

How it stands: See the Championship table

Wagner also spoke of his “anger” at critics who had questioned the character of his squad after back-to-back defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

“I am angry that after two defeats I have to answer questions about the character of my players,” he said.

“At Huddersfield we are humble, we know where we come from. Eleven months ago I came here and I lost my first two games and we were in a relegation battle.

“Now we under-perform in one game against Preston and people question us. I am angry when I read that we need a new striker. That is not correct.”

Kachunga scored the only goal to spark wild celebrations in the third minute of added time when he headed home Harry Bunn’s cross.

Before then Derby keeper Scott Carson had pulled off great saves from Nahki Wells and Bunn and looked to have earned a point.

View Huddersfield Town’s season stats

Derby head coach Steve McClaren admitted he had a big job on his hands at Derby

The former England manager said: “There’s a lot of issues, more than I thought there was going to be.

“We have some work to do on the training ground but we have to take heart and know we can compete in the Championship.

“The third game in a week is a test of stamina but there is plenty to do.”

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.

Like the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram.