Huddersfield Town ‘hungry’ to make amends after their first loss

HEAD COACH David Wagner says Huddersfield Town side are “greedy” to gather points after Tuesday night when they suffered the sensation of picking up nothing for the first time this season.

A 1-0 loss at Brighton ended the Championship leaders’ club record unbeaten league start and Wagner says the defeat has intensified his players’ desire to succeed.

Despite Tuesday’s setback, Huddersfield have as many points as they had mustered by early December of last season, while a weekend win over visiting QPR would take them to within one point of the 20-point mark.

Wagner is also crystal-clear on another thing, namely that Town’s self-belief has not been dented by midweek events on the south coast.

Wagner, whose side have averaged over two points a game this term, said: “If you lose a game, you are happy that you are playing three or four days later.

“Everyone in the dressing room is hungry and greedy, maybe more after losing our first game and that is what we would like to show on Saturday, together with our supporters.

“We will work as hard as we can to take six points from this week, which would be a very good week for us.

“After Tuesday, our confidence, self-belief and trust in what we do does not change.”

QPR, whose ranks include ex- Town players Alex Smithies and Joel Lynch, arrive on the back of a 6-0 loss to Newcastle – their worst home league defeat.

But Wagner remains focused, adding: “It’s irrelevant and we are focused, not on their last game, but the style which they have showed over the whole season.

“We have to find some ideas as to how we can cause them problems and leave the results behind as we leave our own results behind us.”