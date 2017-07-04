Huddersfield Town keep busy as Danny Williams becomes third signing of the day

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed their third incoming transfer of a hectic day by signing USA international midfielder Danny Williams on a two-year deal.

Williams, 28, recently rejected fresh terms at Reading and joins Town on a free transfer after being enticed by the prospect of life in the Premier League with the top-flight newcomers.

The arrival of Williams, who featured for the Royals in their Championship play-off final penalty shoot-out loss to Town - where he scored from the spot for the Royals - follows on from the signings of Derby winger Thomas Ince and Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer, who has rejoined the club on a second season-long loan.

Announcing his departure from Reading to their supporters via his Instagram account, German-born Williams, well known to Town head coach David Wagner following his time at Hoffenheim and Freiburg, said: “Unfortunately my time at Reading has come to an end. It is important to me that everybody knows that Brian Tevreden and the club have done everything they could to convince me to stay.

“As a football player and athlete I know that I have a short career and I want to get the maximum out of it.

“I have always had the ambition to challenge myself at the highest level and never made a secret about my desire to play in the Premier League.

“Sometimes in life, you have to step out of your comfort zone and do what is best for you. This is the reason why I left Germany to come here in the first place.

“And it proved it was the right decision at the time. You welcomed me with open arms which made it super easy for me to settle in, you always supported me and the team in good and in bad times and you let me do my mistakes which let me grow into a better player. I will never forget that.

“It was an honour to play for this club and the Madejski Stadium will always have a special place in my heart.

“But I feel it is the right time for me to move on and follow my dreams. I don’t want to look back and have any regrets.”