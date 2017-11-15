Huddersfield Town leading the way in bringing down cost of Premier League football

Over 80 per cent of ticket prices in the Premier League have either been reduced or frozen for the 2017-18 season, the latest BBC Price of Football study has found.

Average season ticket prices across England’s top flight are at their lowest levels since 2013, having dropped for a second successive year, with 82.5 per cent of overall prices having fallen or remained the same.

Promoted Huddersfield offer the lowest-costing season tickets in the division at £100, while Arsenal are at the other end of that scale at £891, and the Gunners’ most expensive is also unmatched at £1,768.50.

The average for cheapest season tickets is £464, down 1.85 per cent from £472.75 last term.

However, the the average cost of the cheapest adult home matchday ticket in the Premier League has increased by 0.86 per cent, going from £29.05 last year to £29.30 this campaign.

In that category, Liverpool offer the cheapest option at £9 and Chelsea the highest at £47.

Last season, in which a record £8.3billion global television rights deal kicked in, the league introduced a three-year cap on away ticket prices of £30, and the study has found the average for the cheapest adult away ticket is £28, having been £28.45 a year ago (a 1.58 per cent decrease).

Meanwhile, the average price of a pie in the Premier League has gone up, from £3.49 to £3.65 - an increase of 4.58 per cent. Tottenham have the dearest at £4.30 - their food and prices drinks are being set by Wembley Stadium this term.