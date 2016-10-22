Huddersfield Town v Derby County: Christopher Schindler glad he uprooted and joined the revolution

CHRISTOPHER SCHINDLER is the first to admit he knew very little about Huddersfield Town when the possibility of joining the Yorkshire club first came up in the summer.

The German defender had been at TSV 1860 Munich since the age of nine and while his path had briefly crossed that of David Wagner a few years earlier, the pair had never spoken

His curiosity, however, was piqued when Wagner made Town’s interest known and it only took one meeting in England to persuade the defender to move.

“I played 17 years for one club and this was something I totally liked,” said the £1.8m summer arrival when speaking to The Yorkshire Post.

“I knew nothing at all about Huddersfield Town. I also didn’t know David (Wagner) at all before coming here. When I played in Under-19s football (for 1860), he was coach at Hoffenheim.

“That is when he first saw me but I didn’t see him again. We had never spoken. But we met and he told me about the philosophy he wanted to play – and what he wanted to do to develop the club along with the players he wanted to sign.

“All the little things about the club that matter, he told me about them. And I felt from those first moments that something was growing here. I had a good feeling. It was strange because I went back to Manchester Airport to fly home and my wife saw me smiling.

“She knew I thought this would be a good thing. That being transferred to Huddersfield Town would be good for me. Different for my family and a big adventure for us all. But a good thing. So far, I am really happy to have made this step.”

Town fans are also pleased that Schindler opted to join what the club has dubbed ‘The Wagner Revolution’.

Brought in as part of Wagner’s attempts to bolster a defence that last season conceded 70 goals in 46 league matches, Schindler has made such an impact that, until Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss at Preston, Town boasted the best defensive record in the Football League.

Schindler, for his part, is keen to stress the team effort behind this marked improvement. Nevertheless, there can be little doubt how wise an investment the record fee that the Terriers splashed last summer has proved.

“I am really enjoying life in England,” he added. “The start was a bit hard because I had problems with the house and organising things. But I now feel very settled. Everything is good and I think that is showing on the pitch.

“It makes things a lot better if the team is winning, of course. Getting good results makes everything easier, not just for me but my family. We enjoy it here.”

Asked if usurping Nahki Wells as the club’s record signing had brought more pressure, Schindler replied: “No, not at all.

“Though the boys did like to have fun over it. There were jokes. ‘Here is the record signing’, ‘what will the record signing do?’ Things like that. I liked it.

“Seriously, everyone at the club helped me. The team made it easy for me from the start. I felt comfortable straight away.

“But the main thing was winning those early games. It makes such a difference if you can start with wins. Everything becomes easier and we need to keep doing that. Good results are everything.”

The Huddersfield squad were given a few days off during the recent international break. For Schindler, this meant a welcome chance to return home and update his family and friends as to what was going on in England.

“There are plenty of Huddersfield Town fans in Germany now,” he added. “It is a bit difficult for the guys back there to watch us. We are not on the television. The Premier League is but not our games.

“But I try to give them as much help as I can. I take DVDs and also the programmes from the games. They like to see them. It gives them a look at what is happening here.

“The guys like to be informed about what Huddersfield Town are doing. I also want them to feel the atmosphere here and how special it is.

“I call them a lot so they do know. They are really happy for me that things are going so well.”

Town’s 100 per cent winning home record ended last Sunday against Sheffield Wednesday but today brings an opportunity to make amends.

“The manager wants this to be our castle and it is important we make things tough for teams when they come to Huddersfield,” said Schindler. “Our supporters have been a big help and we want to reward them.”