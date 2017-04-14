Huddersfield Town v Preston North End - Terriers set on making most of top-flight opportunity

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN striker Nahki Wells admits a desire not to miss out on what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is driving the club’s push for the Premier League.

The Terriers occupy their most promising position in almost a quarter of a century after emerging as the Championship’s surprise package of the season.

For most in David Wagner’s squad, the Premier League has been little more than a distant dream but that could be about to change with third-placed Town priced at odds of 100 -1 on by one bookmaker to finish in the top six.

“I didn’t think the season would be this good,” said Wells ahead of today’s home clash with Simon Grayson’s Preston North End.

“I couldn’t have imagined us leading the table for ‘x’ amount of months or being in the top six for ‘x’ amount of months.

“But we have been near the top for some time and are enjoying it. We all want to get to the Premier League. We are in a really good position and none of us want to pass up (this chance).

“It could possibly be our last opportunity so we will give everything we can to get where we need to.”

Town led the table until the October international break and have spent all but one week of the campaign in the top six.

Considering Huddersfield’s wage bill is a fraction of those paid by the vast majority of their rivals in the second tier, such a lofty standing is huge testament to Wagner’s impact since arriving in English football.

It is also well deserved, with Huddersfield having played some delightful football this term. More recently, however, the club’s form has dipped with the last four games having yielded three defeats to teams at the wrong end of the table.

This has led to nerves jangling among supporters desperate to see a return of top-flight football to the town after a 45-year absence.

“I do not understand the nerves,” said Wagner ahead of welcoming one of his predecessors in the Town job to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We are still in a wonderful position and 21 teams in this division would love to be where we are. There is no reason to be nervous.

“Everyone tells me this is the first time in 45 years that this club has been in this position so, please, make sure everyone sees what an unbelievable position we are in.

“We need to be together, all of us. On the grass and in the stands. The fans have done an unbelievable job, but now it is time to make those final steps.

“That is why it is important we create a special atmosphere from the first second against Preston. I don’t want to see any empty seats. We must have this special moment. We have to be the loudest crowd.”

Wells netted his first goal in almost two months when Town beat Norwich City nine days ago but he will head into this afternoon’s clash with an impressive scoring record against Preston.

His late consolation in October’s 3-1 loss at Deepdale was his fourth goal in just three appearances against North End.

Adding to that tally today would be a major boost for a Town side who are desperate to return to winning ways in the first of three consecutive games against teams in the top ten of the Championship, Monday’s trip to Derby County being followed by a home clash against Fulham on April 22.

Wells has one promotion to his name in English football, the Bermuda international having been part of the Bradford City side that went up from League Two in 2013 after a late surge up the table to snatch the final play-off place.

“Momentum is a big thing,” said the 26-year-old. “I was fortunate to get promoted after a late run when at Bradford. The best way to go into the play-offs is on the back of good results and some consistency.

“At the same time, though, we have to strike a good balance between getting the right side out and getting the right result on the day.

“There are a lot of fixtures in a short space of time and we can’t play the same XI every game. But we do need a strong run to go into the play-offs if that is our fate.

“Mathematically, we haven’t given up on the top two. They have still got tough fixtures to play. But if we don’t get first or second, we want to get in the play-offs and we need a few more points first to do that.

“I am excited about the run-in. We still have a few teams who we owe something to. We lost to Fulham and Preston away.

“Our record is good against teams in and around us. Let’s hope that fortune continues and let’s try not to get too worked up about the teams in the bottom half.”

Last six games: Huddersfield Town WWLLWL, Preston North End DWDDWL.

Referee: L Probert (Wiltshire).

Last time: Huddersfield Town 3 Preston North End 1; December 26, 2015; Championship.