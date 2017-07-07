‘Intelligent’ Mathias Jorgensen strengthens Huddersfield Town’s defensive line

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of Danish international central defender Mathias Jorgensen - their ninth signing of a hectic pre-season so far.

Jorgensen, 27, has joined for an undisclosed fee from FC Copenhagen and has signed a three-year deal.

Mathias Jorgensen (left), in action for Denmark against Scotland. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA

The centre-back is believed to have moved for a fee in the region of £3.5m. He is Town’s sixth signing of a hectic week.

Jorgensen - nicknamed Zanka – is a five-time winner of the Danish Superliga and Danish Cup, as well as a winner of the Dutch Super Cup from his time at PSV Eindhoven.

The 6ft 3in stopper has been capped 11 times by Denmark.

Head coach David Wagner commented: “Matthias is another very good signing for our club as we prepare for our first Premier League season.

“He is a very complete defender with great experience of being successful in every league he has played in, which served us well with the signings we made last season too.

“His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well.”