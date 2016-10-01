Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 1: Wagner surprised by Terriers’ start

Huddersfield’s record signing Chris Schindler kept the Terriers at the top of the Championship table with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Ipswich.

The £1.8 million signing rose highest to head home from a 58th-minute corner as Ipswich’s run without a goal extended to over 400 minutes.

There was little between the two sides but Ipswich’s dismal run continued at the hands of the surprise early season pacesetters.

Jonathan Hogg went close to opening the scoring for Huddersfield after just seven minutes when he met Chris Lowe’s inswinging corner but Bartosz Bialkowski held on at the second attempt.

A cagey opening quarter ended with Ipswich going agonisingly close when Tom Lawrence’s curling free-kick went inches wide from 25 yards out.

Huddersfield went even closer to breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute. Josh Emmanuel’s loose clearance allowed Elias Kachunga to strike the inside of the post and Nahki Wells’ well-hit rebound was pushed aside by Bialkowski.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances, Grant Ward latched onto Leon Best’s strong flick-on but the angle was against him and his side-footed volley missed the far post.

Huddersfield right-back Tommy Smith had the first chance of the second half when he arrived to meet an overhit cross but his goalbound shot was deflected just over by fellow full back Jonas Knudsen.

And it was the visitors who grabbed the game’s only goal in the 58th minute when Aaron Mooy’s corner was headed in at the near post by Schindler.

Freddie Sears got the crowd going in the 66th minute with a rare shot on goal for the hosts but his effort from the edge of the area was straight at Danny Ward.

They went even closer in the 81st minute when Knudsen’s teasing cross saw under-pressure Ward push the ball out and Teddy Bishop’s poked effort was stopped from going in by a combination of Hogg and the keeper.

Douglas’ dangerous cross just failed to find Sears at the far post moments later before Michael Hefele headed Mooy’s deep free kick just over.

Ipswich valiantly tried to set up a grandstand finish but in the end even seven minutes of injury time was not enough to bring about a change in fortune against the resolute league leaders.

Town boss David Wagner said: “I am very surprised as the only teams who could have expected this start is Newcastle, Norwich and Aston Villa.

“But I am not surprised by how my players are working together and how fit they are. In football, it is all about the little details and getting these details right to win games.

“For any manager in the Championship, three points at Ipswich is huge. This is a very difficult place to come against an aggressive team but we stayed in the game and then got our goal.”

