Liverpool v Leeds Utd: Jurgen Klopp keen not to cop earful of scorn from friend David Wagner

LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp admits there is one ‘phone call he does not want to receive from best friend and Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner.

“They (Huddersfield) have beaten Leeds twice (under Wagner),” laughed Klopp in response to an enquiry about emulating the Terriers’ chief and condemning Garry Monk’s Championship side to defeat tonight.

“So, will he ring to give me stick if we don’t win? Probably.”

Klopp has been impressed by the work Monk has done at Elland Road, seeing the 37-year-old as a “very, very promising young manager”.

The pair went head-to-head exactly a year ago today when Swansea lost 1-0 at Anfield.

The Reds’ chief has not, however, sought the advice of Wagner following Huddersfield’s derby wins at Elland Road in March and September this year.

“We spoke (yesterday) but not about how to beat Leeds,” he said. “Not because I don’t respect advice, or don’t respect his opinion. But because it is a different game. Leeds have made a lot of changes in the last few rounds, too.

“I have no idea what team Garry will play, but we will prepare for everything.

“Leeds are in a really good moment.

“They are a football-playing side and they will force us into a lot of things so we need to work hard. The players need to be fit for this.”

Klopp made 11 changes in the last round against Tottenham Hotspur, but confirmed yesterday only that Simon Mignolet will start in goal.

“I have no idea about the team, we will see. It should not be too surprising; we want to find a line-up which can win the game.”

Last six games: Liverpool WWWWDW, Leeds United WDWWLW.

Referee: A Marriner (West Midlands).

Last time: Liverpool 3 Leeds United 1; October 25, 2003; Premier League.