Player ratings: How Huddersfield Town's players rated in 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN fell to a 4-0 defeat at Dean Court on Saturday afternoon against ten-man hosts Bournemouth.

Here's how Richard Sutcliffe rated the Town players this afternoon. Have a look and see if you agree and add your own comments below ...

Lossl 6: Distribution not too hot in the early stages but had little chance with any of the goals. Saved well from Andrew Surman.

Hadergjonaj 5: Noticeable how the two full backs were pushed much further forward than in recent weeks but too often the Swiss international’s final ball was poor.

Cranie 6: First Premier League start since August, 2007, and largely did okay. He was, though, slow to react to the free-kick that brought Bournemouth’s second goal. Substituted.

Jorgensen 5: Great early tackle on Joshua King as former Hull City loanee threatened to race clear but, otherwise, clearly missed the assured touch of usual partner Schindler alongside him. Failed to track back for Wilson hat-trick goal.

Malone 6: Great skill to beat Steve Cook to create an early chance but toe-poked wide with just the goalkeeper to beat. Averted danger at other end as last men when cutting out Wilson cross intended for the unmarked King. Otherwise impressive performance let down by gifting Bournemouth their third goal.

Mooy 6: Not up to his usual high standard, particularly from free-kicks with unusually wayward delivery. Never gave up but it just wasn’t the Australian’s afternoon.

Williams 6: Sacrificed at half-time as Wagner switched to a two-man strikeforce following stoppage time dismissal of Francis.

Kachunga 5: Worked hard to pressure Bournemouth deep in their own half but failed to create much going forward. Substituted.

Ince 6: Left fuming when Van la Parra took a chance off his boot in the first half. Tricky skills made him a threat to the home defence. Unfortunate to see fierce shot charged down by Adam Smith.

Van la Parra 6: Clearly buoyed by his stunning goal against West Brom a fortnight ago, he tested Begovic twice in opening ten minutes with shots from just outside the area. His pace drew second yellow card and dismissal of Simon Francis.

Depoitre 5: Not the Belgian striker’s afternoon. Not helped by some poor crossing at times but when the ball did find Depoitre often he could not display the required control. Well shackled by Nathan Ake.

Substitutes

Mounie (for Williams 46) 5: Brought on to allow switch to two up front and try to capitalise on Francis red card.

Sabiri (for Cranie 60) 5: Neat touches as he tried to get Town back into the contest.

Quaner (for Kachunga 60) 6: Couple of decent drilled cross but let down by neither striker gambling sufficiently to meet the ball. Booked.