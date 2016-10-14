Something for the weekend: Can Sheffield Wednesday end Huddersfield Town run? | Leeds United plot to ruin Steve McClaren return

WHEN IT comes to White Rose derby fare between West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire so far this season, then the current scoreline is somewhat one-sided.

Thus far, in four Championship meetings between west and south in 2016-17, the former can boast a 100 per cent record, with Leeds United beating Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley respectively and Huddersfield Town seeing off the Reds and Rotherham United on home soil - with Sheffield Wednesday seeing to buck the trend when they visit John Smith’s Stadium in a high-noon Sunday showdown. Leon Wobschall’s takes us through the weekend talking points...