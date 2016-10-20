Search

WATCH: How Huddersfield Town’s bubble was burst by former boss Simon Grayson’s Preston North End

Preston North End's Alex Baptiste scores is teams second goal against Huddersfield Town (Photo: PA)

Huddersfield missed out on the chance to go level on points with Sky Bet Championship leaders Newcastle as Paul Gallagher inspired Preston to a 3-1 win - their fourth straight victory at home.

Gallagher teed up Tom Clarke and Alex Baptiste in the first half before netting a free-kick himself after the break to extend Preston’s unbeaten run to five games. Nahki Wells grabbed a late consolation for Huddersfield, who still have not won at Deepdale since 1969.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner leaves the pitch after the game against Preston North End (Photo: PA)

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra battles for the ball with Preston North End's Alex Baptiste (Photo: PA)

