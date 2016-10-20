WATCH: How Huddersfield Town’s bubble was burst by former boss Simon Grayson’s Preston North End

Huddersfield missed out on the chance to go level on points with Sky Bet Championship leaders Newcastle as Paul Gallagher inspired Preston to a 3-1 win - their fourth straight victory at home.

Gallagher teed up Tom Clarke and Alex Baptiste in the first half before netting a free-kick himself after the break to extend Preston’s unbeaten run to five games. Nahki Wells grabbed a late consolation for Huddersfield, who still have not won at Deepdale since 1969.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner leaves the pitch after the game against Preston North End (Photo: PA)