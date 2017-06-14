Hull City and Sheffield United set for Harry Maguire windfall

Leicester City are understood to have agreed a deal to sign former Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire for a fee reportedly around £17m from recently-relegated Hull City.

Maguire, 24, was a stand out in the middle of Hull’s defence last season despite their relegation to the Championship, with the young defender picking up the Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year awards respectively.

A deal to join the 2015-16 Premier League chamnpions could be finalised by the weekend.

It is also understood that Sheffield United have a sell-on clause of 10% percent of any profit made after the £3m pound mark, meaning the Blades should be entitled to a figure around £1.4m as part of the deal.

The Tigers are looking to replace the Sheffield-born defender with Chelsea starlet Tomas Kalas, as confirmed by his agent yesterday.