Delighted Kevin Stewart raring to go for Hull City as Andy Robertson completes Liverpool swap

KEVIN STEWART could be in line for his Hull City bow tonight against Benfica after completing his £4m switch from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium after successfully passing a medical with the Championship club.

Andy Robertson

Making the move in the opposite direction along the M62 yesterday was Andrew Robertson, who has joined the Reds in an £8m deal that could rise by a further £2m.

It is Stewart, however, who will be the main focus for Tigers fans following his decision to call time on his three years at Anfield to become Leonid Slutsky’s third signing following the earlier arrivals of Fraizer Campbell and Ola Aina.

His capture in a deal that could double in price depending on various clauses is seen as a coup by City.

“I am delighted to sign for the club,” said Stewart, who made 20 appearances – including 11 in the Premier League – for the Reds. “I can’t wait to get started and get my boots on.

“It is an exciting move for me and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

As Stewart headed out to the Algarve – where Hull face Portuguese giants Benfica in a friendly tonight – Robertson was preparing to join up with his new team-mates on the Germany leg of the Premier League side’s pre-season itinerary.

“There is not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool,” said Robertson, who made 99 league appearances for Hull after being signed by Steve Bruce in 2014. “When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me.”

With Robertson being the seventh high-profile departure of the summer from the Tigers, Slutsky clearly still has plenty of work still to do with the new season just two weeks away.

Another Yorkshire manager who plans further recruitment before the big kick-off on August 5 is Bradford City’s Stuart McCall.

Following defeat to Millwall in the League One play-off final, the Bantams lost five mainstays of the squad that had reached Wembley as Rory McArdle, Billy Clarke, Mark Marshall, James Meredith and Stephen Darby all moved on to pastures new.

McCall has been busy to plug the gaps left behind with a host of new faces having arrived at Valley Parade this summer.

“Recruitment has been good but there is still a bit of work to do,” he said. “It depends where we see Romain (Vincelot) playing. If he is going to be in the middle of the park, we only have four senior defenders.

“We have a couple of development ones but, in terms of senior players, we certainly need a right-sided centre-half and probably another one who can fill in at left-back and right-back. Two defenders are probably what we need. We also had three goalkeepers last year but only two at the moment. That might be an area we need another, if Colin Doyle gets called up on international duty. Otherwise, we are well covered.”