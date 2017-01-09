Hull City coach Marco Silva on need for new faces as trip to Manchester United looms

MARCO SILVA admits the threadbare squad Hull City will take into the club’s first appearance in the League Cup semi-finals underlines the need for strengthening as soon as possible.

The Tigers head to Manchester United buoyed by a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Swansea City last weekend.

Hull City manager Marco Silva, left. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

Progress to the fourth round, however, came at a price with Michael Dawson suffering an injured shoulder that means the Hull captain is a major doubt for Old Trafford.

Dawson’s exit meant City ended the Swansea game with three central midfielders in the back four and with only Harry Maguire having a chance of a return tomorrow night that means an already thin squad will be stretched further.

“We had two midfielders at centre-backs against Swansea and this is not normal,” said Silva, who is understood to be close to agreeing a loan deal for Everton striker Oumar Niasse.

“All I want to do is improve my team. I don’t want to lose important players and I hope Robert Snodgrass (the subject of a £3m bid from West Ham United) continues with us. He is an important player for us.

“We are interested in a lot of players, but I don’t want to talk about players from another team.

“I hope we can sign players this week, though, because my last two two training sessions were with 13-15 players

“We need to do something fast. To be more competitive and improve, we must do something fast.”

City face an uphill task against the Red Devils tomorrow night in the first leg. Silva added: “We want to keep the result open for the second-leg and that is our goal for this game.

“But while this tie is important for us, it also important for United, so it will be very difficult for us.” Hampered by instability off the field, injuries and a small squad, the Tigers sit bottom of the Premier League following a turbulent top-flight return.

Provisional squad: Marshall, McGregor, Jakupovic, Dawson, Tymon, Robertson, Meyler, Clucas, Huddlestone, Henriksen, Mason, Weir, Livermore, Maloney, Snodgrass, Clackstone, Diomande, Hernandez, Bowen.