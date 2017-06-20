Hull City hand top job to Lee Darnbrough

HULL CITY have appointed Lee Darnbrough as the club’s new Head of Recruitment.

Darnbrough, 39, has previously worked for Norwich City and Burnley as head of scouting and will work with Hull in a new-look role.

Prior to that, Darnborough worked at West Brom, Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers in an analysis capacity after he was forced to quit his professional career due to injury at the age of 19.

Darnbrough left his last role at Norwich in April.

Meanwhile, Hull have further added to their backroom team by appointing former Wolves coach Pat Mountain as their new goalkeeping coach.

Former Wales under-21 keeper Mountain, 40, was on the coaching staff at Molineux for nine years and is due to start work at the KCOM Stadium next week.

Tony Pennock joined as first-team coach last week.