Hull City player ratings: Bowen headlines lacklustre Tigers display

Hull City fell to a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship’s tea-time kick-off. Read our player ratings here...

Nouha Dicko and Joe Worrall challenge for the ball. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Allan McGregor: Helpless for the goals but otherwise it was an assured performance and kept scoreline respectable. 6

Ola Aina: Needed to do more in support of Jarrod Bowen but defended stoutly. 5

Michael Dawson: Booked for a ‘tactical’ foul on Dowell in the second half but otherwise his usual reliable self. 6

Michael Hector: Characterised Hull’s fight by smashing in a late consolation. 6

Max Clark: Speed of Forest’s movement caught him out a couple of times. 5

David Meyler: Bustling performance but needed to give more. It was a clumsy foul to concede what proved a decisive penalty. 5

Seb Larsson: Nowhere near creative enough with his set-pieces and overall contribution. 5

Markus Henriksen: Failed to drive the Tigers forward and not quick enough to get up in support. Replaced at half-time. 5

Jarrod Bowen: Tigers’ best player. Took the fight to Forest and gave them a scare every time he ran at them from the right flank. Scored an absolutely beauty. 7

Kamil Grosicki: Pulled at half-time with manager Leonid Slutsky saying it was down to him not being ‘fresh’. Saw his first-half effort from Bowen’s cut-back blocked. 6

Fraizer Campbell: Isolated up top for much of the game until those last 20 minutes. Unlucky to see second-half header cleared off the line. 6

Substitutes:

Jon Toral (45 for Cummings, replaced 54): Damaged hi hamstring in an unfortunate cameo. -

Jackson Irvine (45 for Henriksen): Not the impact he managed at Barnsley seven days earlier. 5

Nouha Dicko (54 for Toral): Fashioned a late chance to level but squandered it. Kept Forest’s defence busy. 6