Search

Key updates: Hull City 1 Newcastle United 1 (Hull win 3-1 on penalties) - Tigers through to EFL Cup semi-finals for first time

Hull City v Newcastle United

Hull City v Newcastle United

0
Have your say

Hull City have reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup after a nailbiting penalty shoot-out win over Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Recap the key moments in the game by looking though our interactive match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on Twitter @YPSport.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page