Mike Phelan close to agreeing Hull City management role

MIKE PHELAN has revealed he is close to agreeing a deal to become Hull City manager.

Addressing the press on Friday, the interim boss had confirmed the club had offered him a contract to become the club's permanent manager - and the Lancastrian, speaking after the 4-1 home loss to Arsenal, says the future now 'looks a lot brighter' regarding his chances of remaining at East Yorkshire in the long term.

He said: "Forty-eight hours ago I was offered some terms and due to this game being so quickly upon us, I decided just to leave that alone and have a little read of it and discuss it with the family to take this club on.

"I will have a good look at it tomorrow (Sunday), come in on Monday and hopefully sit down with Ehab and discuss it a bit further as to how we are going to approach the next stage."

"Everyone wants to a ten-year contract and be Arsene Wenger if they can survive that long.

"I think what is important is that I get an opportunity to be a manager. Going forward, whether everybody terms it a one-year rollover or two or three year contract, who knows. But a contract is a contract, which is a plus side going forward."