Something for the weekend: Arsenal mission for Hull and four other Yorkshire talking points

BY AND LARGE, last weekend was not too bad from a Yorkshire footballing perspective - apart from one or two exceptions. A replication this weekend would suffice, albeit with the likes of Leeds United chasing wholly different results.

The programme is headlined by Hull City’s home game with Arsenal in the Premier League, while two televised encounters take place in the Championship with Leeds visiting Cardiff City in the lunch-time game and Sheffield Wednesday heading to Birmingham City in the tea-time kick-off. Plenty of other interest as well, besides. Here’s five weekend crackers...