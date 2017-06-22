It looks like one in and one out at Barnsley for Paul Heckingbottom

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that midfield player Josh Scowen is likely to join another unnamed Championship club shortly – after rejecting the offer of a fresh Oakwell deal.

Scowen, whose deal expires at the end of June, has attracted a number of admirers in the second tier and will move shortly after agreeing his next career destination, with a number of sides linked over the past six months.

On his way: Josh Scowen

Heckingbottom has revealed that central defensive target Liam Lindsay spoke with the club yesterday after a £350,000 fee was agreed with SPL side Partick Thistle earlier this week.

A move to sign the highly-rated 21-year-old is understood to be close to being sealed.

On Scowen moving to another second-tier club shortly, Heckingbottom, said: “I would have thought so, yes.

“Josh signed his contract here and saw it right to the end and that is great, it is what you want. We were great for Josh and Josh was great for us.”

On Lindsay, Heckingbottom, also linked with Luton’s Cameron McGeehan, added: “I met Lindsay, his family and representatives yesterday. A bid went into Partick and, hopefully, we can get it done.”

The Reds chief said that there have been no bids for captain Marc Roberts or any other Reds players, despite ongoing speculation,