Lack of respect will not be tolerated by Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

IT was very much a tale of two Adams for Paul Heckingbottom in his analysis of Barnsley’s home reverse to new Championship leaders Newcastle United.

The good arrived in the shape of a strong debut from central defender Adam Jackson, although it could not prevent an occurrence of the bad in the shape of a third consecutive defeat for the Reds, who have gone six matches without a win.

Unfortunately, a sense of the ugly also arrived with Adam Hammill reacting badly to being substituted with just under 20 minutes to go, with Heckingbottom entering the pitch to have heated words with him as he trudged off the pitch.

Heckingbottom admits that the lack of respect shown by the winger disappointed him and the Reds head coach says it is something he will not tolerate.

He said: “It is not about him, he has to go off; it is a team game – it is not about him at all. When you show a lack of respect to your team-mates like that, it is not on.

“Maybe it is frustration but we speak about that and he knows that and he can deal with that.

“He is working his socks off. He is not working any less than any other player and that is what our values are. Our other values are respect and, personally, I have a big problem with anyone not showing respect.”

Jackson’s performance in a much-improved defensive showing in a reshaped back four which also included James Bree and Andy Yiadom – with Cole Kpekawa and Angus MacDonald dropping to the bench – earned rather more favour.

The return of Conor Hourihane from a calf injury was another positive for the Reds, and Heckingbottom said: “I was really pleased for Jacko on his debut as he looked strong and composed and made good decisions.

“You have to defend as a team and a unit and five of the six goals we had conceded previously were all from that lack of cover and organisation sensing danger.

“I thought he (Jackson) coped with that well.

“Conor came through okay and that was a big plus. He wanted to play and we have obviously got the results of the scan and we will manage him through it.

“There’s no guarantee that we will but Sedgy (physio Craig Sedgwick) has had experience of managing this injury before and is confident.”