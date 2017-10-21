League One: Rotherham United fight back, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers beaten

Have your say

Here is a round-up of Yorkshire teams in action in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Oxford 3 Rotherham United 3

Oxford and Rotherham shared six goals in a thriller at the Kassam Stadium.

The Millers went ahead after 20 minutes through Joe Newell, only for the hosts to reply immediately when Jack Payne equalised and Josh Ruffels put them 2-1 up on the half hour.

Ryan Ledson then saw his penalty saved before Curtis Nelson extended the U’s lead in the 40th minute.

However, Ryan Williams pulled one back for Rotherham and Kieffer Moore levelled things up again with his 11th goal of the season after 78 minutes.

Bradford City 0 Charlton 1

Charlton moved level on points with third-placed Bradford after a close-range effort from Jake Forster-Caskey with 18 minutes left secured a 1-0 win at Valley Parade.

Doncaster Rovers 0 Walsall 3

Doncaster Rovers’ hoodoo against Walsall continued as they failed to make it two home wins in a week.

In-form midfielder Erhun Oztumer struck twice as Walsall won 3-0 at Doncaster.

Oztumer broke the deadlock just after the hour before tapping in his eighth goal of the season after 66 minutes, with substitute Kieron Morris adding a third with 10 minutes to go.