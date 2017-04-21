Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough pay tribute to Ugo Ehiogu

A trio of Yorkshire clubs have paid tribute to their former player Ugo Ehiogu, who has passed away at the age of 44.

Ehiogu collapsed at Tottenham’s training centre on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ugo Ehiogu played for Sheffield United in the latter days of his career. (Picture: Ugo Ehiogu)

Ehiogu signed for Middlesbrough in 2000 and spent seven seasons on Teesside, where he won the Carling Cup in 2004 and also was a part of the Boro squad who made it to the UEFA Cup FInal in 2006.

Middlesbrough tweeted: “MFC are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our former player Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts go out to Ugo’s friends and family.”

Following the 2005/06 season, Ehiogu spent a year on loan at Leeds United where he featured six times for the Whites.

Leeds tweeted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former #LUFC defender Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts are with all of his friends and family.”

Former England and Middlesbrough defender Ugo Ehiogu has died aged 44, Tottenham have announced. (Picture: Gareth Copley/PA Wire)

Garry Monk, the Leeds manager, added via his Twitter column: “Extremely sad news. Sending my sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Ugo Ehiogu.”

Ehiogu went on to join Sheffield United later on in his career, spending one season in the Championship with the Blades.

Sheffield United tweeted: “Our condolences to the family and friends of former defender Ugo Ehiogu. RIP #twitterblades”