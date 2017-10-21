Bristol City 0 Leeds United 3: Saiz double sets up perfect response

Have your say

A QUICKFIRE brace from Samu Saiz and fine header from Pierre-Michel Lasogga gave a rampant Leeds United a 3-0 victory against Saturday’s Championship hosts Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

But the game ended with a heated flash-point as United’s Gaetano Berardi and City’s Matty Taylor were both shown straight-red cards after clashing with 11 minutes to go.

Saiz fired United into a fourth-minute lead after good work from Kalvin Phillips and Lasogga and then doubled his tally just ten minutes later after Gjanni Alioski caused a scramble in the City defence from Eunan O’Kane’s through ball.

And after Saiz had missed a near enough open goal for his hat-trick, Leeds bagged their third in the 67th minute when Lasogga clinically converted a Kalvin Phillips corner.

The impressive victory ended a run of three-straight defeats in emphatic style as Leeds moved back up to fourth.