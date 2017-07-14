Dual arrival takes Leeds United to eight summer signings

LEEDS UNITED have taken their tally of summer signings to eight with the capture of Spanish playmaker Samuel Saiz and Macedonia international Ezgjan Alioski.

The Elland Road club are understood to have spent £3m on Saiz while Alioski joins for an undisclosed fee, both having signed four-year deals.

The duo will today jet out to Austria to join the rest of the squad for the start of a pre-season training camp.

Saiz, a former Real Madrid trainee, caught the eye of the Elland Road hierarchy last season by netting 12 times from midfield as Huesca reached the play-offs in the Spanish second tier.

Alioski, meanwhile, scored 17 times in 36 appearances during 2016-17 for FC Lugano, making him top scorer at the club and the third-highest goalscorer in the Swiss League.

As Leeds’s head coach Thomas Christiansen looks to help the new signings settle in, two of the existing United squad are expected to be allowed to leave.

Toumani Diagouraga and Lee Erwin, who are likely to be left behind today as the rest of the squad head to Austria, are both into the final 12 months of their respective contracts at the Championship club and spent last year out on loan.

Diagouraga is understood to be actively searching for a new club after impressing at Ipswich Town last term, while Erwin netted 10 goals for League One side Oldham Athletic last season.