Fan’s view: Leeds United

Verdict: After a shaky start, things are looking unnervingly good. We don’t have the most talented squad but Garry Monk is getting the most out of every player and the team is committed. Elland Road, for the first time in years, is an enjoyable place to visit.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? An inspired set of signings to replace the ‘Italian Brigade’, while Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley have proved to be rocks at the heart of our defence. No one is under performing.

Best moment: Beating Aston Villa with three first-choice midfielders missing showed how far we have come.

Lowest moment: Losing to Huddersfield was a blow but, funnily enough, it has proved to be the watershed moment.

Best and worst opposition teams: Fulham were excellent, Rotherham and Blackburn the worst.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Keep the loan signings, plus provide cover for central defence and support for Chris Wood.

Predicted finish: Heart says 6th, head refuses to get carried away.