How Leeds United made Chris Wood its ‘main man’

KALVIN PHILLIPS insists Leeds United’s “main man” Chris Wood is in the mood to extend his impressive scoring streak tonight at Bristol City.

The Kiwi striker has netted seven times in 11 appearances this season, a run that includes goals in each of United’s last four games.

Wood’s scoring streak has helped Leeds turn around what had been shaping up to be a difficult campaign and fuelled hopes that the Yorkshire club can be involved in a long overdue promotion push.

Whether that proves to be the case remains to be seen, but United will head to the west country in buoyant mood after a quartet of wins in league and cup that has taken Garry Monk’s side to 12th in the table and the fourth round of the League Cup.

“He is the main man,” said Phillips when asked about Wood’s goalscoring exploits this season.

“We have got Marcus (Antonsson) who is in good form as well but there is no stopping Chris when he is form like this.

“He is level-headed and, while he doesn’t show that he is proper buzzing, you can tell that he is.”

Wood’s goal return is made all the more impressive given that a section of the Elland Road faithful turned on him early in the season.

After netting a dramatic last-gasp equaliser at home to Fulham on August 16, Wood cupped his ear to those critics on the Gelderd End.

Phillips added: “It has been tough for him.

“Before that Fulham game he was getting a bit of stick, but he was always training hard and let’s not forget there are other players out there who can score goals for us.”

Wood netted his first goal in Leeds colours last season at Ashton Gate in a game that finished 2-2 despite the WestYorkshire club being two goals ahead going into the final minute.

Phillips, also in the starting XI that night 13 months ago, added: “We started really well and it was all down to a lack of concentration at the end of the game.

“But this year is a different story though. We have got a newer team and we have won four games on the bounce. So why not go there with confidence?”

Last six games: Bristol City WDLDWW, Leeds United LLWWWW.

Referee: K Stroud (Hampshire).

Last time: Bristol City 2 Leeds United 2; August 19, 2015; Championship.