Leeds United 2 Barnsley 1: Derby joy for Whites at Elland Road

Leeds held off a late Barnsley fightback to make it four home wins in a row with a 2-1 victory in a pulsating Yorkshire derby.

Centre-back Kyle Bartley gave Leeds a first-half lead which was doubled by Pablo Hernandez just after the break.

Charlie Taylor’s own goal gave Barnsley hope but Leeds held on to move level on points with their rivals in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The game came at the end of a week in which both clubs were implicated in the Daily Telegraph’s investigations into corruption in football.

Barnsley sacked assistant head coach Tommy Wright on Thursday after it was alleged he took a £5,000 payment from undercover reporters posing as football agents, while Leeds described allegations against owner Massimo Cellino as a “non-story”. Both men deny any wrongdoing.

Leeds held a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off following the death of Duncan Revie, the son of former manager Don, and the hosts enjoyed a bright start in front of a crowd of 27,350.

But Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom had named an attacking side and they underlined their threat on the break when they countered at pace from Hernandez’s poor corner before Adam Hammill forced Rob Green into a save.

That began a good spell for Barnsley but chances were hard to come by for both sides in a tight opening half an hour.

The home fans were growing more and more frustrated with each loose pass but they were brought to their feet on 36 minutes when Bartley volleyed home Hernandez’s corner from close range.

Hernandez stung the palms of Adam Davies and Chris Wood headed wide as Leeds went in search of a second before half-time.

Leeds continued to probe after the break and went close through Hernandez, whose shot from the edge of the box went just wide.

Barnsley were playing a high line as they pushed for an equaliser and they were punished in the 54th minute as Hernandez sprung the offside trap to coolly finish beyond the onrushing Davies.

Wood was off target with two efforts as Leeds tried to take advantage of more generous Barnsley defending.

But just as it looked as if the hosts would coast to victory Barnsley had a lifeline with 20 minutes to go when Taylor turned Cole Kpekawa’s low cross into his own net.

Leeds almost restored their two-goal advantage when substitute Marcus Antonsson’s shot was brilliantly kept out low down by Davies but United were forced onto the back foot as full-time approached.

Pontus Jansson blocked Josh Scowen’s goal-bound effort moments after Conor Hourihane was similarly denied as Barnsley poured forward in search of a last-gasp equaliser.

Leeds were struggling to get out of their own half but they saw out the four minutes of injury time to claim all three points.

