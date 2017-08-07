Leeds United capture signing of Manchester United defender

Leeds United have secured some badly-needed defensive cover by completing the signing of Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

Borthwick-Jackson finalised a season-long loan to Elland Road this morning after passing a medical on Friday, arriving at Leeds in the wake of two injury setbacks suffered by the club at Bolton Wanderers on the first weekend of the Championship season.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen lost left-back Gaetano Berardi to a dislocated shoulder and centre-back Matthew Pennington to an ankle injury as an impressive 3-2 win over Bolton yesterday came at a cost.

Borthwick-Jackson was lined up to move to Leeds ahead of that match and is now in contention for Wednesday’s League Cup tie against Port Vale and Saturday’s Championship meeting with Preston North End.

The 20-year-old - Leds’ 10th first-team signing this summer - is a product of Manchester United’s academy and spent last season on loan with Wolverhampton Wanderers, playing seven times.

His switch to Elland Road should clear the way for young Leeds left-back Tyler Denton to move to Port Vale on loan.

United agreed to send Denton to League Two after handing him a new deal with him on Friday.