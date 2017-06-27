Leeds United see the potential in former Liverpool youngster Madger Gomes

LEEDS UNITED have made an addition to their academy ranks by signing ex-Liverpool midfielder Madger Gomes on a three-year deal.
The 20-year-old Spaniard is linking up with United’s development squad after leaving Anfield three weeks ago.
Liverpool signed Gomes, a left-footed midfielder who has been capped by Spain at youth level, from Villarreal in 2014 but the youngster failed to break in the Premier League side’s first-team squad and was not a regular for their Under-23s.
Leeds, however, have taken a chance on him following his release and will involve him in their development squad initially with a view to the midfielder training with the club’s senior players.
Gomes told United’s official website: “I’m really excited and happy to start life with Leeds United. I hope to have a good season here.
“Hopefully, I will get a chance to progress and make the first team as my dream is to play professionally.”
United’s academy at Thorp Arch is undergoing more change this summer following the recent takeover by Andrea Radrizzani.
The club are in the process of recruiting a new Under-23s coach after Jason Blunt quit the club to take up an academy job with Cornish non-league side Mousehole.
Leeds released four of their more experienced development-squad players in May - Jack Vann, Alex Purver, Billy Whitehouse and Michael Taylor - and are looking to strengthen their line-up before the start of the new season.