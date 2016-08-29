Nottm Forest 3 Leeds United 1: Garry Monk sees potential but United need to strengthen in all areas of the pitch

HEAD coach Garry Monk concedes Leeds United can ill-afford to keep repeating the defensive mistakes that again cost them dear at Nottingham Forest.

A seemingly rapidly improving Leeds side arrived at the City Ground following back-to-back victories that were achieved through consecutive clean sheets.

After leaving a lasting impression in the previous Saturday’s 2-0 Championship triumph at Sheffield Wednesday, United earned a 1-0 verdict at Luton Town in the second round of the League Cup three days later.

But old habits die hard and United’s previous defensive frailties returned in Nottingham as the Whites conceded two more goals from corners, making it five for the season already.

Monk made 10 changes to the side fielded at Luton, but Forest took a 16th-minute lead after Leeds again failed to clear their lines from a corner, allowing Pajtim Kasami to fire the ball home into the top left corner.

United improved offensively after the break with Hadi Sacko blazing a fine chance over, but United’s Achilles heel again proved their undoing when Damien Perquis flew through the air from another corner to head home and double Forest’s lead with 19 minutes left.

Substitute Kalvin Phillips smashed home a stunning free-kick to give Leeds hope with seven minutes remaining, but Forest finally killed the game in the fifth minute of stoppage-time through a clever finish from Oliver Burke from an acute angle.

The defeat left United fourth-bottom heading into the international break – with just four points out of a possible 15 – and Monk knows his side have little chance of fulfilling their potential unless they cut out the defensive errors.

“You can see the potential of the team,” said Monk.

“It’s right there. We can be very competitive, but the players need to realise quickly that they have to cut out these mistakes.

“I can’t keep standing here talking about mistakes and errors. They cost you and they’ve cost us.

“Without the mistakes we’d have got results from all of our games but that’s also a positive.

“It’s something to make us realise that we can be competitive. We can come out the other side (of the international break) and look to put a good September together.”

West Yorkshire rivals and early Championship leaders Huddersfield Town await first up after the international break at Elland Road, but a more immediate priority is United’s pursuit of much-needed additions before FIFA’s transfer deadline passes at 11pm on Wednesday.

Monk is known to want both another centre midfield player and another striking option, while Saturday’s defeat proved United still have problems in defence.

“It’s over to the club and we’ll see this week,” said Monk.

“We’re hopeful, of course, and it’ll be a busy time now for all clubs. I know the club will be working hard and we’ll wait for those situations – if they happen or if they don’t. When that window closes we have to be ready as a group.”

Bournemouth are the latest club to show interest in £8m-rated Leeds left-back Charlie Taylor.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Pereira, Mancienne, Perquis (Mills 79), Lichaj, Cohen, Burke, Lansbury, Kasami, Osborn, Vellios (Cash 84). Unused substitutes: Smith, Traore, Veldwijk, Ward, Vaughan.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Cooper, Bartley, Taylor, Bridcutt, Vieira (Phillips 66), Hernandez (Mowatt 81), Sacko (Roofe 70), Antonsson, Wood. Unused substitutes: Silvestri, Coyle, Jansson, Doukara.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).