Former Middlesbrough forward appears in court accused of GBH

Two footballers have appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm after a man's jaw was allegedly broken in a nightclub brawl.

Championship forward Lee Tomlin, who played for Middlesbrough during the 2014/15 season, was charged in connection with an alleged assault at Ghost nightclub in Leicester on January 22, along with League Two striker Billy Kee.

Tomlin, 28, of Speedwell Drive, Broughton Astley, and Accrington Stanley's Kee, 26, of Rothley Road, Mountsorrel, spoke only to confirm their names at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

Kee had pleaded not guilty and Tomlin elected not to enter a plea at a previous hearing.

Tomlin has since made a £2.9 million move to Cardiff City from fellow Championship side Bristol City.

Judge Steven Coupland granted both men unconditional bail until the next hearing on November 20 at Leicester Crown Court.