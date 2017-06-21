Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk makes November return to Leeds United

MIDDLESBROUGH manager Garry Monk will make his first return to Elland Road to face old club Leeds United on November 18.

Meanwhile, the EFL Football League’s fixture list have handed Monk an opening-day trip to Molineux on August 5 as Boro start life in the second tier with a trip to a famous venue where they clinched promotion in 1991-92.

Tees-Wear derbies against Sunderland take place at the Riverside on November 4 with the return taking place at the Stadium of Light on February 24, It is the first season since 1997-98 that the north-east pair have met at second tier level.

Boro’s eagerly-anticipated home fixture with Leeds takes place on March 3. Games with east coast rivals Hull City see Boro visit the Tigers on October 31 and welcome Leonid Slutsky’s side on February 20, four days before visiting Wearside.

After visiting Sheffield Wednesday on December 23, Monk’s men have been handed home Yuletide games against Bolton on Boxing Day and Aston Villa on December 30. They start 2018 with a game at Preston on New Year’s Day.

The Teessiders make their first ever league trip to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion on April 2.

Boro make the long trip to face Ipswich on the final day of the season on May 6.