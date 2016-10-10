Braintree 1 York City 1: McNamara’s managerial future with Minstermen still in balance

YORK City supporters were still left deciphering their manager’s definition of a “positive result” as beleaguered Jackie McNamara remained undecided on whether he should resign following his team’s 1-1 draw at Braintree.

The visitors were denied a first away win in 30 matches by Lee Barnard’s 90th-minute penalty, after City captain Simon Heslop had opened the scoring early on and Kyle Letheren had saved another spot-kick from home striker Sim Akinola.

In the build-up, McNamara had caused a nationwide stir when he took the unprecedented step of promising to walk away if his players did not meet his pre-match challenge. After the two strugglers shared the spoils, though, McNamara still wanted time to consider his position during the long drive home with supportive chairman Jason McGill. Reflecting on his future, the former Dundee United chief said: “I saw fight, commitment and heart from the players, but I honestly don’t know what will happen next.

“I’ve got a lot of thinking to do and I need to speak to the chairman, then make my decision.Results have not been good enough and I’ve been humbled by the support of the chairman and the players. I’ve tried to do the best job I can and help the players improve.

“Sometimes things work, sometimes they don’t and I’m not the only manager to come under pressure or make mistakes.”

Heslop got York off to a fine start on six minutes when he drilled a low 15-yard drive into Will Puddy’s bottom-right corner after being teed up by Shaun Rooney. Moments later, Danny Galbraith squandered an excellent opportunity when he scuffed his shot against a post with only Puddy to beat.

On 12 minutes, Akinola tumbled over Heslop’s outstretched leg but his penalty was saved down to his right by Letheren.

The goalkeeper went on to keep his side in front during a one-sided second period, as he denied Chez Isaac and Michael Cheek before the latter went crashing to the deck in the area and won his side a second spot kick. This time, Barnard made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Lethern the wrong way.

Braintree: Puddy; Williams, Elokobi, Gayle, Okimo; Lee (Hall-Johnson, 71), Muldoon (Barnard, 87), Isaac; Midson (Cheek, 53), Akinola, Matthews. Unused substitutes: Ashton, Corne.

York City: Letheren; Oyebanjo (Fry, 88), Higgins, Kamdjo, Whittle; Heslop, Fielding; Rooney, Klukowski, Galbraith; Brodie (Nti, 65). Unused substitutes: Simpson, Clarke, Dixon.

Referee: D Rock.

Man of the match: Kyle Letheren.