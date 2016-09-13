Chester 2 Guiseley 0: Will Hatfield dismissed as nine-man Lions succumb

Ten games into the season and Guiseley still have no victory after this defeat to Chester.

The home side nearly took the lead when Elliott Durrell was found on their first attack, but his effort was parried away by visiting goalkeeper Jonny Maxted.

Ryan Lloyd went closest for Chester in the first half when his effort struck the bar, the follow-up seeing Kane Richards hit his attempt straight at the goalkeeper.

Guiseley withstood some pressure and then created chances of their own including when Jordan Preston found Will Hatfield, but his attempt was saved by former Guiseley goalkeeper Jon Worsnop.

The scores may have been level at half-time, but that was not the case for long in the second with Richards producing a smart chip over the goalkeeper to give them the lead.

It was soon 2-0 to the home side.

Captain Tom Shaw scored from the penalty spot after a foul had been committed in the area.

To make matters worse Guiseley ended the game with 10 men after Luke Porritt picked up an injury and he could not continue.

With all three substitutes used the visitors were a man down.

They were then left with nine when Will Hatfield was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Chester City: Worsnop, Vassell, Astles, Hunt, Shaw, Lloyd, Hughes, Mahon (Waters 89), Durrell (Chapell 73) Richards, Akintunde (Joyce 85). Unused substitutes: Roberts, Horwood.

Guiseley: Maxted, Vidal, Lawlor (Walton 60) Hatfield, Boyes, Palmer, Clee, Pretton (Rankine 67) Purver, Atkinson, Webb-Foster (Porritt 60). Unused substitutes: Atkinson, Williams.

Referee: Simon Barrow (Dosthill).