Eastleigh 2 North Ferriby United 0: Ex-Owl Johnson punishes Villagers

North Ferriby United returned empty-handed from the long trip to Eastleigh in the National League.

The Villagers have taken just seven points from eight outings on their National League debut.

It was a bad start for United, Andy Drury putting the hosts in front on four minutes.

Former Sheffield Wednesday left-back Reda Johnson added a second goal for Eastleigh on 51 minutes to secure victory.

North Ferriby are 20th in the table.

