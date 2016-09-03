Eastleigh 2 North Ferriby United 0: Ex-Owl Johnson punishes Villagers

North Ferriby United returned empty-handed from the long trip to Eastleigh in the National League.
The Villagers have taken just seven points from eight outings on their National League debut.
It was a bad start for United, Andy Drury putting the hosts in front on four minutes.
Former Sheffield Wednesday left-back Reda Johnson added a second goal for Eastleigh on 51 minutes to secure victory.
North Ferriby are 20th in the table.
Follow the action with our live blog
Follow the game in-play via our stats centre