Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town: Shaymen have their eyes on big prize in Cup

FA HALIFAX TOWN director Bobby Ham says rubbing shoulders with the top clubs in the English game in Monday night’s FA Cup third-round draw would be like a “dream” for the club.

Eastleigh and new manager Martin Allen lie in wait for the Shaymen, who are looking to knock out a National League high-flyer for the second consecutive round.

Dagenham & Redbridge were beaten by Billy Heath’s men after a replay to book a first appearance in the second round for FC Halifax, who were formed in 2008 following the old club’s financial collapse. Victory or even a draw today would mean the Shaymen joining the likes of holders Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in the hat.

“It would be wonderful if we could join all those big names in Monday’s draw,” said Ham. “Some might say the Cup is not what it was, but I’d imagine 90 or 95 per cent of footballers dream of playing in the final. It is still a prestigious competition.

“As a player, I got to the fifth round, but if we could get through against Eastleigh then that would be very special.

“We wanted a home draw, as all clubs in the second round will have done, and, ideally, a Sheffield United or another big team. But it is what it is and we are looking forward to it.

“I felt we beat Dagenham & Redbridge fair and square in the first round and they are also near the top of the National League. We should have won down there, really, but we were definitely the better side in the replay.”

Allen took charge of big-spending Eastleigh following former Rotherham manager Ronnie Moore’s shock resignation on Wednesday night. To do so, the former midfielder stepped down a division by leaving League Two Barnet to succeed Moore at the helm of the ambitious Spitfires.

“How a change of manager will affect Eastleigh, we don’t know,” said Ham.

“Ronnie leaving came totally out of the blue so we don’t know what impact it will have. We just have to go down there and give it our best shot.”