Guiseley 1 Chester 1: Simon Walton spot on to earn Lions a point

Guiseley and Chester could not be separated as the sides drew 1-1 at Nethermoor Park.

Former Stoke man James Alabi opened the scoring with an overhead kick from just inside the area that beat Guiseley goalkeeper Jonny Maxted.

Guiseley midfielder Simon Walton brought the scores level with a penalty and despite both sides having chances late on they each took a point.

Lions manager Adam Lockwood said: “I’m pleased with the tempo we played at.

“We could have done better at times but we needed to perform like we did.

“It’s a case that I’m happy with the starting 11 and they are reacting well to what is happening. At the end of the season, we could see this as a big point.”

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown, Palmer, R Atkinson (Williams 17), Lowe, Hatfield, Purver, East, Walton, Preston, Cassidy. Unused substitutes: Wesolowski, Boyes, Logan, Rankine.

Chester: Lynch, Hunt, Hughes, Astles, Hudson, Shaw, Lloyd, Mahon (Chappell 73) Durrell, Alabi, Richards (Joyce 63). Unused substitutes: Waters, George, Marsh.

Referee: Martin Coy.