Guiseley expect six to be on York’s minds

LOANEE Alex Purver admits Guiseley are expecting a backlash from York City following the six-goal hammering meted out to the Minstermen just eight weeks ago.

Four goals in an incredible 12-minute period during the first half at Nethermoor helped the Lions to a first victory of the season at the fourth attempt.

It also piled further pressure on under-fire York manager Jackie McNamara, who less than a week later had quit the role to move upstairs into the boardroom.

York’s miserable run has continued under Gary Mills, Saturday’s loss at Bromley taking their winless sequence to 16 game, meaning tonight’s rematch with Guiseley has taken on huge proportions at Bootham Crescent.

“If York are not going to be up for that game on Tuesday, they never will be,” said Purver, on loan at Nethermoor from Leeds United.

“We know what we have got to go and do, we know we have got to go there and put in a performance like we did at home and take care of business.

“But we are under no illusions that this will be a really tough game. They are going to be right up for it, but so are we.

“Hopefully, we can string a few results together and get out of the relegation zone, never mind the bottom.”

Tonight’s Yorkshire derby offers Mills an opportunity to claim a first win as manager at the eighth attempt since returning to the Minstermen midway through last month.

“That 6-1 game has gone and you have to move forward,” said Mills.

“We’ve got to try and beat them 6-1 and get a good result, because our goal difference isn’t the best either.

“But, if we win 1-0, then that’s great, or 3-0 is even better. It’s all about the result now, not performances.”

Adriano Moke completes a three-game suspension, while Simon Lappin (calf) and Danny Galbraith (heel) are also missing.

North Ferriby United travel to Chester tonight without the suspended Curtis Bateson following his dismissal at the weekend at Solihull Moors.

Connor Oliver and Simon Russell are also both out, but Reece Thompson could return following illness.