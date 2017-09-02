Leyton Orient v Guiseley: Lions job attracts plenty of interest

GUISELEY will step up their search for a new manager after today’s trip to Leyton Orient.

Adam Lockwood was sacked in midweek as he paid the price for the Lions’ disappointing start to the National League campaign.

Guiseley have picked up just five points from a possible 21, winning only one of their opening seven fixtures.

Lockwood’s assistant, Dave Penney, was also released.

The third-from-bottom Nethermoor outfit, who have produced underwhelming performances in their last two matches against FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United, visit Leyton Orient today.

Players have been updated on the situation by chairman James Ferguson, but the club are understood to have received a number of applications from interested individuals and agents following the decision to part company with Lockwood after just under a year in charge.

Speculation has already linked former Barrow and Mansfield chief Paul Cox with the position.

Cox recently left the Bluebirds and was at Guiseley’s Bank Holiday Monday game against Hartlepool United at Nethermoor.

A Lions spokesperson said: “There are lots of people (managers) out of work and the job is quite an attractive one because of the level it is at.

“The board are determined that this one (appointment) is absolutely right as they continue to try and take the club forward.

“The short-term priority is just to get this weekend out of the way and see where we go from there.

“We will not leave it too long as time ticks by. We hope to have somebody in place by the time we play Eastleigh (on September 9).

“We wish to place on record our thanks to Adam and Dave – in particular for their efforts in keeping the club in the National League last season.”