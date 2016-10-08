National League: McNamara future uncertain after York draw, plus Guiseley win, North Ferriby lose

York boss Jackie McNamara was left to decide on his future after watching his side concede a late penalty in their draw at Braintree.

McNamara declared in midweek that he would resign if the Minstermen failed to get a “positive result” from the trip to Braintree, and was just moments away from York’s first win in 30 away league games thanks to Simon Heslop’s early strike.

Conference.

But Lee Barnard tucked home an 88th-minute penalty to leave McNamara to ponder his future, with York winless in seven games and just above the drop zone.

The former Celtic player had made his win-or-bust call in the wake of a 6-1 defeat to lowly Guiseley on Tuesday night, and he was indebted to his goalkeeper Kyle Letheren, who saved a 12th-minute Simeon Akinola spot-kick and then made a string of saves before Braintree finally broke through.

“I’ll have a chat with the chairman on the bus and make my decision based on that,” McNamara told BBC Radio York.

“I have some thinking to do. I’d speak to the chairman first as obviously he’s the most important person.”

“This has been about 90% of my life since last November.

“People who know me know how hard I work here to try and change things and the club. That’s why I’ve been here so long and the chairman has stood by me.

“The results on the pitch haven’t been good enough but I’ve been humbled by the support from the chairman and the players.”

Lowly Guiseley made it two wins in a week as they added a victory over Southport to Tuesday’s mauling of York.

The hosts’ Jake Cassidy hit a shot against Magnus Norman’s upright early on while at the other end, Ryan Higgins also hit the woodwork with a deflected shot.

Adam Lockwood’s basement battlers nosed in front four minutes after the break when Jermaine Hylton teed up Cassidy to net a rasping opener.

Southport levelled in the 69th minute when Jamie Allen fired home after a manic goalmouth scramble, but two substitutes combined to win it for Guiseley after 82 minutes as Adam Boyes crossed for Michael Rankine to nod home.

Rankine had a late penalty saved by Norman but it did not alter the outcome.

Goals from Ethan Pinnock (43), Charlie Clough (75) and Christian Doidge (90) saw North Ferriby United suffer a 3-0 home loss to Forest Green.